Prince William visits island with a population of 5,000

William greets fans and dignitaries in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • The Prince of Wales visited Paqueta Island in Brazil, a car-free island known for its bicycle-centric transport and mangrove habitat.
  • During his visit, the prince demonstrated his paternal ease by holding 10-month-old Joaquim Monteiro and joking with the baby's grandparent.
  • He also engaged with local children, helping them to the front of the crowd for photographs and occasionally taking selfies with their phones.
  • Residents of the tranquil island, located a 50-minute ferry ride from Rio, expressed their happiness and excitement about the royal visit.
  • The island, home to approximately 5,000 people, declared the day "The Day Of The Prince," with children given time off school to greet him.
