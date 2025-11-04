Prince William visits island with a population of 5,000
- The Prince of Wales visited Paqueta Island in Brazil, a car-free island known for its bicycle-centric transport and mangrove habitat.
- During his visit, the prince demonstrated his paternal ease by holding 10-month-old Joaquim Monteiro and joking with the baby's grandparent.
- He also engaged with local children, helping them to the front of the crowd for photographs and occasionally taking selfies with their phones.
- Residents of the tranquil island, located a 50-minute ferry ride from Rio, expressed their happiness and excitement about the royal visit.
- The island, home to approximately 5,000 people, declared the day "The Day Of The Prince," with children given time off school to greet him.