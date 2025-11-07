Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William says he wants to ‘surround himself with good people’

Prince William refuses to discuss Andrew scandal when pressed on future of royal family
  • Prince William refused to discuss the scandal surrounding his uncle Andrew during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour.
  • The Prince of Wales was pressed on his previous comments about pursuing "change for good" when he becomes King.
  • Instead of addressing the family matter, William focused on his Earthshot initiative.
  • He stated that "Change will come from backing them not by what I do," referring to those involved in the initiative.
  • William also expressed his desire to "surround myself with people who want to make change and do good in the world."
