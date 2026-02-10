Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William questioned over Andrew links to Epstein during public engagement

Prince William heckled over Andrew-Epstein during Saudi Arabia trip
  • The Prince of Wales was questioned about his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein during a visit to Saudi Arabia.
  • A reporter asked Prince William, 'Sir, to what extent do you think the royal family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein issue?'
  • The incident occurred in Riyadh while William was observing children playing football, where he was for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
  • This public questioning follows a recent statement from William and the Princess of Wales regarding the Epstein scandal.
  • The King has also previously faced public challenges concerning Andrew during his official duties.
