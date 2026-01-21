Media attacks have made Meghan’s life ‘a misery’, says tearful Prince Harry
- Prince Harry stated he began considering legal action against media intrusion following the start of his relationship with Meghan in 2016.
- He cited "vicious persistent attacks" and "intrusive, sometimes racist articles" concerning Meghan as reasons for his concern.
- The Duke of Sussex appeared on the verge of tears as he concluded his evidence at the High Court by saying: “They have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord.”
- Prince Harry also detailed how his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, was "shaken" and felt "hunted" by constant media intrusion during their relationship.
- He highlighted instances where Associated Newspapers Limited journalists allegedly knew private details, including holiday plans and intimate conversations.