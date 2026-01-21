Prince Harry-Daily Mail trial live: Duke says attacks on Meghan ‘made him take action’ against media
Earlier this week the court heard details of Harry’s ‘distress’ and ‘paranoia’ after several articles published in the Mail newspapers
Prince Harry has said he began to consider taking legal action against media intrusion after his relationship with his wife Meghan began in 2016.
In written evidence, he said: “I started to become increasingly troubled by the approach of not taking action against the press in the wake of vicious persistent attacks on, harassment of and intrusive, sometimes racist articles concerning Meghan.”
Earlier, he said his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was left “shaken” by the constant intrusion into their lives by the media, and that he was “really worried something bad was going to happen”.
In his written evidence, the Duke of Sussex said: “This sort of intrusion was terrifying for Chelsy: it made her feel like she was being hunted and the press had caught her and it was terrifying for me too because there was nothing I could do to stop it and now she was in my world.”
This included journalists at Associated Newspapers Limited knowing their holiday plans, intimate details about their sleeping arrangements and conversations within their relationship.
The Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.
ANL has denied the accusations, with the trial set to continue over nine weeks.
Duke says he didn't question phone hacking denials 'out of fear of retaliation'
The Duke of Sussex has said that he did not question denials of phone hacking made by Paul Dacre at the Leveson Inquiry “out of fear of retaliation”.
In his witness statement, Harry said: “I do not see why Associated should get away with something they have covered up and lied about for however many years.
“I simply do not understand how I could have discovered that I had these claims against Associated for the unlawful acts I am claiming about any earlier than I did, especially as current senior figures at Associated lied all those years ago, which everyone believed.
“I remember Paul Dacre, in particular, clearly stating that phone hacking had not taken place at Associated.
“By going on the offensive, rather than the defensive, they had me so convinced that I didn’t even think twice about it, nor did I dare question Paul Dacre out of fear of retaliation.
“The advantage they had was that their approach appeared more belligerent than the rest; ‘if you dare take us on, we will destroy your life’ kind of approach. I don’t think it left anyone with any other option other than to believe Associated and accept they must be telling the truth.”
Duke of Sussex said 'bubble burst' on phone hacking after moving to the U.S.
In his written evidence, the Duke of Sussex said that the “bubble burst” after he stepped down as a working senior royal in 2020 and moved to North America.
Describing claims against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, Harry said: “It was only really within the past few years that I found out that other individuals within or associated with the Institution, such as my friend Marko, had brought phone hacking claims against NGN.
“It is not an exaggeration to say that the bubble burst in terms of what I knew in 2020 when I moved out of the United Kingdom.”
He continued: “To this day, there are members of the Royal Family and friends of mine who may have been targeted by NGN and I have no idea whether they have or have not brought claims.”
Article about his ex-girlfriend's NYE plans was 'creepy', Harry says
In his written evidence, the Duke of Sussex described a Daily Mail article from 2013, which stated he “faces a lonely New Year’s Eve” as “creepy”.
He said: “Associated published this article about my relationship with Cressida Bonas, including information about our whereabouts and plans.
“The headline speaks to exactly how they wanted me to be: lonely, miserable, depressed.
“Again, this article is creepy. Kensington Palace should not be talking about private matters, but just because someone said Cressida’s not coming for Christmas, how did they know she was on Richard Branson’s island?
“It’s a horrible existence for a young girl to be stalked like this – they probably tracked Cressida or blagged information about her flight, and would have had her under surveillance like they did my other girlfriends.”
'I am not friends with any of these journalists,' Harry says
Antony White KC, for ANL, asked the Duke of Sussex about phone conversations he had with Rebecca English, now royal editor at the Daily Mail, during which he allegedly thanked her.
Harry said he had no recollection of the calls, but that journalists were people who “we were forced to work with, we had to have some kind of relationship with them”.
He added that he was “forced to perform” for reporters, sometimes at royal engagements, “knowing who they are and knowing full well the kind of stories they had written about me and how they have commercialised my private life”.
Harry, who took notes and occasionally sipped from a bottle of water while giving evidence, also said: “Yes, if there was an opportunity to befriend, through official channels, to be able to say ‘thank you’ or ‘are you ok?’, one would hope that would go a long way.”
The duke also said that he thought the job of journalists was to “get stuff out of my friends”, earlier saying: “I am not friends with any of these journalists, and never have been.”
Court resumes after lunch break
Prince Harry has returned to the witness box to continue being cross-examined by the ANL lawyer Antony White KC.
Why is Prince Harry in court with the Daily Mail’s publisher?
The trial of claims brought by the Duke of Sussex and several other high-profile figures against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations of unlawful information gathering began on Monday.
Harry, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all taking action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
The group claims that the publisher carried out or commissioned unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, “blagging” private records and accessing private phone conversations.
Read the full article here:
Why is Prince Harry suing the Daily Mail and which other celebrities are involved?
Timeline of key events as high-stakes Prince Harry privacy trial continues
Timeline of key events as Prince Harry phone hacking trial continues
'It feels creepy like you're constantly being watched,' Duke says
Discussing a Mail On Sunday article from October 2011, Harry said in his written evidence that the information in the story would have only been known by himself, Ms Davy and their close friends.
He continued: “It feels creepy, like you’re constantly being watched, and you can’t trust anyone around you.
“It feels like every aspect of your life behind closed doors is being displayed to the world for amusement, entertainment and money.”
Court breaks for lunch
The hearing has finished for lunch break and will resume at 2pm.
Prince Harry claims he was under '24-hour surveillance'
The Duke of Sussex has said he “fundamentally” rejects the suggestion that “any co-existing with anybody means I have no private life”.
Harry also claimed that Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, “has been very good” at claiming that articles were in the public interest, and said Mr Dacre had “turned it into a business model”.
Mr Justice Nicklin then said that witnesses “feel a particular pressure to make their point and to argue the point”, but continued: “You don’t have to do that, you just need to answer the questions.”
Harry responded that Associated Newspapers Limited “have done a very good job of stripping out all the colour from the situations the claimants have been in”, that he had been under “24-hour surveillance” and that “people write about you claiming it is in the public interest when it clearly isn’t”.
Mr Justice Nicklin said: “The careful balance between the public interest and the interference with privacy rights is one I have spent a career dealing with.”
Harry responded: “I just want you to have an idea of what it is like living in this world.”
