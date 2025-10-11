Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince Harry makes fresh plea over security arrangements

Prince Harry speaks of feeling lost and isolated on final event of UK visit
  • Prince Harry has formally requested a re-evaluation of his security arrangements for visits to the UK.
  • This request follows reports of a "known stalker" coming "within feet" of him on two separate occasions during his last visit to London in September.
  • He submitted a formal request to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) and wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.
  • The Duke's appeal against the dismissal of his High Court claim concerning taxpayer-funded protection in the UK was rejected in May.
  • Prince Harry has previously stated that without adequate security, it is "impossible" to safely bring his wife and children to the UK.
