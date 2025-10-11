Prince Harry makes fresh plea over security arrangements
- Prince Harry has formally requested a re-evaluation of his security arrangements for visits to the UK.
- This request follows reports of a "known stalker" coming "within feet" of him on two separate occasions during his last visit to London in September.
- He submitted a formal request to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) and wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.
- The Duke's appeal against the dismissal of his High Court claim concerning taxpayer-funded protection in the UK was rejected in May.
- Prince Harry has previously stated that without adequate security, it is "impossible" to safely bring his wife and children to the UK.