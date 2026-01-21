Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince Harry describes how Daily Mail articles caused him ‘distress and paranoia’

Prince Harry arrives at court for third day of trial against Daily Mail publisher
  • Prince Harry has testified in his legal claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), stating he could not complain about articles at the time due to 'the institution I was in'.
  • He described having an 'uneasy relationship' with the press since his mother's death in 1997.
  • The Duke of Sussex, along with Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others, is suing ANL over allegations of unlawful information gathering.
  • Harry detailed experiencing 'distress' and 'paranoia' from articles published by ANL, some of which contained intimate details about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
  • ANL denies the accusations, and the trial is scheduled to continue for nine weeks.
