Daily Mail ‘tracked my every move, thought or feeling’, Prince Harry claims

Prince Harry arrives at High Court ahead of Daily Mail legal battle
  • Prince Harry claims unlawful information gathering by the Daily Mail publisher caused him "profound distress" and made him "paranoid beyond belief", impacting his personal relationships.
  • He is among several high-profile figures, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over alleged privacy breaches.
  • The group alleges ANL engaged in "clear, systematic and sustained" unlawful activities for at least two decades, such as hiring private investigators and accessing private records.
  • Their lawyer, David Sherborne, told the High Court that ANL "knew they had skeletons in their closet" regarding these alleged practices.
  • The nine-week High Court trial will see Prince Harry testify, while ANL, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, strongly denies the allegations.
