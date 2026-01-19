Daily Mail ‘tracked my every move, thought or feeling’, Prince Harry claims
- Prince Harry claims unlawful information gathering by the Daily Mail publisher caused him "profound distress" and made him "paranoid beyond belief", impacting his personal relationships.
- He is among several high-profile figures, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over alleged privacy breaches.
- The group alleges ANL engaged in "clear, systematic and sustained" unlawful activities for at least two decades, such as hiring private investigators and accessing private records.
- Their lawyer, David Sherborne, told the High Court that ANL "knew they had skeletons in their closet" regarding these alleged practices.
- The nine-week High Court trial will see Prince Harry testify, while ANL, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, strongly denies the allegations.