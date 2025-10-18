Virginia Guiffre’s family say Prince Andrew dropping titles ‘vindicates’ her
- Virginia Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, says that Prince Andrew's decision to relinquish his royal titles "vindicates" his sister.
- Mr Roberts described the move as a long-overdue acknowledgement of harm, saying his sister was "a truth teller from the beginning".
- Ms Giuffre alleged she had sex with Prince Andrew multiple times as a teenage victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, claims which Prince Andrew denies.
- Andrew stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid ongoing fallout from his association with the paedophile financier.
- Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit against Andrew was settled in 2022; she died by suicide in April, aged 41.