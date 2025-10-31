Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How stripping Andrew’s royal titles will change his life and his families’

King Charles 'done the right thing' stripping Andrew of ‘prince’ title, says trade minister
  • Prince Andrew faces a dramatically altered future, having been stripped of his royal title and evicted from his residence, Royal Lodge.
  • He is expected to relocate to an isolated private property on King Charles III's Sandringham estate, a move described as "devastating and the ultimate humiliation."
  • This decision by King Charles III aims to protect the monarchy following Andrew's serious lapses of judgment regarding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who shared Royal Lodge, will also need to find a new home, though their daughters retain their royal titles.
  • King Charles III will financially support Andrew from his private wealth, as Andrew has no other significant income, despite remaining eighth in line to the throne.
