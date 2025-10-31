How stripping Andrew’s royal titles will change his life and his families’
- Prince Andrew faces a dramatically altered future, having been stripped of his royal title and evicted from his residence, Royal Lodge.
- He is expected to relocate to an isolated private property on King Charles III's Sandringham estate, a move described as "devastating and the ultimate humiliation."
- This decision by King Charles III aims to protect the monarchy following Andrew's serious lapses of judgment regarding his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
- Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who shared Royal Lodge, will also need to find a new home, though their daughters retain their royal titles.
- King Charles III will financially support Andrew from his private wealth, as Andrew has no other significant income, despite remaining eighth in line to the throne.