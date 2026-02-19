What happens now Andrew has been arrested? Police custody explained
- British police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office, and he is currently being held in police custody.
- Police can usually hold individuals in police custody for up to 24 hours before they must be charged or released, but for serious crimes, this detention period can be extended to 36 or 96 hours.
- Individuals may be released on police bail if there is insufficient evidence to charge them, requiring them to return for further questioning.
- Policing commentator Danny Shaw told BBC Radio 5 that the former prince will be held in "a cell in a custody suite" with just "a bed and a toilet", awaiting his police interview.
- If charged, conditional bail may be imposed on Prince Andrew with restrictions, such as a curfew. Alternatively, he could be released under investigation, meaning he is free to go without restrictions while police continue their inquiries, with potential for future arrest and charge.
