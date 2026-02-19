Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ( PA Wire )

Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on allegations of misconduct in public office.

Andrew, who has turned 66 today, was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday, Thames Valley Police said.

In a statement, the force said: “As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time. “

The former prince has come under renewed scrutiny after the latest tranche of released materials from the so-called Epstein files shed further light on his relationship to the late paedophile.

Sir Keir Starmer became the latest high profile figure to pile more pressure onto Andrew on Thursday, as he joined calls for him to officially testify about his links.