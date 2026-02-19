Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested latest: Police take royal into custody amid Epstein allegations
Former prince detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Thames Valley Police says
Police have arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on allegations of misconduct in public office.
Andrew, who has turned 66 today, was detained at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Thursday, Thames Valley Police said.
In a statement, the force said: “As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
“The man remains in police custody at this time. “
The former prince has come under renewed scrutiny after the latest tranche of released materials from the so-called Epstein files shed further light on his relationship to the late paedophile.
Sir Keir Starmer became the latest high profile figure to pile more pressure onto Andrew on Thursday, as he joined calls for him to officially testify about his links.
Thames Valley Police statement in full
The force said: “As part of the investigation, we have today (19/2) arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.
“The man remains in police custody at this time.
“We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said: “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.
“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence.
“We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”
