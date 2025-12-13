Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not face Met Police probe
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not face a criminal investigation over claims he asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to investigate his accuser, Virginia Guiffre.
- The Metropolitan Police announced they would not launch an inquiry after assessing the allegations.
- Reports suggested the royal passed Ms Guiffre’s date of birth and social security number to his protection officer in 2011, requesting information on her.
- These claims emerged from a series of leaked emails seen by the Mail on Sunday.
- Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott confirmed the force's decision not to proceed with an investigation.