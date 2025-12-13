Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not face Met Police probe

Prince Andrew will not face a Met Police probe over allegations concerning his taxpayer-funded bodyguard
Prince Andrew will not face a Met Police probe over allegations concerning his taxpayer-funded bodyguard (AP)
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not face a criminal investigation over claims he asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to investigate his accuser, Virginia Guiffre.
  • The Metropolitan Police announced they would not launch an inquiry after assessing the allegations.
  • Reports suggested the royal passed Ms Guiffre’s date of birth and social security number to his protection officer in 2011, requesting information on her.
  • These claims emerged from a series of leaked emails seen by the Mail on Sunday.
  • Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott confirmed the force's decision not to proceed with an investigation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in