Andrew arrest could prompt parliamentary inquiry into trade envoys

Millie Cooke Political Correspondent
Convoy of cars arrives at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home in Windsor
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested this week on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations made after the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.
  • An influential group of MPs on the Business and Trade Committee is now considering launching a parliamentary probe into the role of UK trade envoys, prompted by Andrew's arrest.
  • The potential inquiry would focus on governance issues and accountability within the trade envoy system, avoiding specific commentary on Andrew until criminal proceedings are concluded.
  • Reports suggest Lord Peter Mandelson backed Andrew's appointment as trade envoy, despite King Charles reportedly expressing opposition to his brother taking the role.
  • The government is reportedly considering legislation to remove Andrew from the line of succession once police investigations into his alleged misconduct are complete.
