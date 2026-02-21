Andrew arrest could prompt parliamentary inquiry into trade envoys
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested this week on suspicion of misconduct in public office following allegations made after the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.
- An influential group of MPs on the Business and Trade Committee is now considering launching a parliamentary probe into the role of UK trade envoys, prompted by Andrew's arrest.
- The potential inquiry would focus on governance issues and accountability within the trade envoy system, avoiding specific commentary on Andrew until criminal proceedings are concluded.
- Reports suggest Lord Peter Mandelson backed Andrew's appointment as trade envoy, despite King Charles reportedly expressing opposition to his brother taking the role.
- The government is reportedly considering legislation to remove Andrew from the line of succession once police investigations into his alleged misconduct are complete.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks