Andrew accused of hiding after ‘silence’ during US Epstein probe
- US legislators have criticised Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for his "silence" in their probe into Jeffrey Epstein.
- The House Oversight Committee sought a "transcribed interview" with Andrew, citing his "long-standing friendship" with the deceased paedophile financier.
- Democrats Robert Garcia and Suhas Subramanyam accused Andrew of hiding, stating they had received no communication from him.
- Legislators affirmed their commitment to continue their investigation and hold those involved accountable, regardless of Andrew's cooperation.
- This development coincides with reports of Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, considering television interview offers, and Andrew having recently been stripped of his royal titles following past allegations.