Police searches to continue at Royal Lodge after Andrew’s arrest
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody.
- The arrest is linked to allegations that he shared sensitive government information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.
- Prince William admitted he was not in a ”calm state” when questioned at the Baftas, following his uncle's arrest.
- Senior MP Tom Tugendhat has called for a treason investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over the alleged leaks to Epstein.
- Police searches are continuing at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home, Royal Lodge, amidst discussions about removing him from the line of succession.
