Police searches to continue at Royal Lodge after Andrew’s arrest

Protesters hang photo of Andrew leaving police station in the Louvre
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody.
  • The arrest is linked to allegations that he shared sensitive government information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy.
  • Prince William admitted he was not in a ”calm state” when questioned at the Baftas, following his uncle's arrest.
  • Senior MP Tom Tugendhat has called for a treason investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor over the alleged leaks to Epstein.
  • Police searches are continuing at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home, Royal Lodge, amidst discussions about removing him from the line of succession.
