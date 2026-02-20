Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police search at Royal Lodge continues after Andrew’s release

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor leaves police station following arrest
  • Detectives will continue their searches of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home after he was released under investigation.
  • He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office and held for about 11 hours at Aylsham police station in Norfolk on Thursday.
  • The arrest stems from claims, emerging from recently released Jeffrey Epstein files, that he shared sensitive information as the UK's trade envoy with the disgraced financier.
  • Police conducted searches at properties linked to him, including his home on the Sandringham Estate and his former residence, Royal Lodge in Berkshire.
  • King Charles expressed "deepest concern" over the arrest, while Donald Trump commented that it was "a shame" and "very sad" for the royal family.
