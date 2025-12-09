Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Experts solve the mystery of prehistoric hobbits that suddenly vanished

Tiniest Human Ever Discovered May Have Had an Even Tinier Cousin
  • New archaeological research suggests that Homo floresiensis, known as "hobbits", were likely wiped out by climate change rather than the arrival of modern humans.
  • The study indicates that a severe drought, lasting thousands of years between 61,000 and 55,000 years ago, forced the hobbits to abandon their long-term home in Liang Bua cave on Flores island, Indonesia.
  • Researchers analysed cave mineral formations and fossil teeth from pygmy elephants, a key food source, revealing a significant drying trend and a steep decline in the elephant population.
  • The scarcity of water and food resources due to the drought is believed to have led to the hobbits' departure from Liang Bua and ultimately their extinction.
  • This finding highlights the critical role environmental conditions play in species survival, with climate change potentially setting the stage for their final disappearance.
