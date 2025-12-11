Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion after winning numbers drawn

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday evening
  • The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's draw is estimated at $1 billion, with a cash value of $461.3 million.
  • The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing were: 10-16-29-33-69, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3 This marks the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the second time it has reached $1 billion this year.
  • In the previous draw, no ticket matched all six numbers, but three tickets from Maryland, Michigan, and New Jersey each won $1 million.
  • Saturday's drawing will be the 42nd in the current jackpot run, equalling the game's record for consecutive draws without a winner.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in