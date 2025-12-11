Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion after winning numbers drawn
- The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's draw is estimated at $1 billion, with a cash value of $461.3 million.
- The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing were: 10-16-29-33-69, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3 This marks the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the second time it has reached $1 billion this year.
- In the previous draw, no ticket matched all six numbers, but three tickets from Maryland, Michigan, and New Jersey each won $1 million.
- Saturday's drawing will be the 42nd in the current jackpot run, equalling the game's record for consecutive draws without a winner.