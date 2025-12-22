Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s $1.6B Powerball drawing

What happens when you win the lottery?
  • The Powerball jackpot has swelled to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes in US history.
  • No ticket matched all six winning numbers in Saturday night's $1.5 billion drawing, leading to the jackpot rolling over.
  • Monday's drawing will be the 46th since the last jackpot win on September 6, marking 45 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner.
  • A potential winner could choose a lump-sum payment of approximately $735.3 million or an annuitized prize estimated at $1.60 billion, both before taxes.
  • The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, with eight tickets in the previous drawing winning $1 million by matching five white balls.
