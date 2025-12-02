Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Post Office reveals the busiest day of the festive season

The Post Office has revealed what it expects to be its busiest day of the festive period
The Post Office has revealed what it expects to be its busiest day of the festive period (PA)
  • The Post Office predicts 8 December will be its busiest day for festive mail this year, advising customers to post early to guarantee timely delivery.
  • A third of Britons (33 per cent) intend to send gifts via post this Christmas, a notable increase from 20 per cent in 2024.
  • Despite the anticipated rush, only 33 per cent of the population plans to post items by early to mid-December, with 8 per cent delaying until the final week before Christmas.
  • Customers are encouraged to check the latest posting dates, ensure addresses are clearly written with a return address, and use Royal Mail Special Delivery for valuable items.
  • The Post Office provides drop-off and collection points for prepaid parcels from various carriers, and Royal Mail is recruiting 20,000 temporary staff to manage the increased festive demand.
