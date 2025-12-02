Post Office issues Christmas warning as busiest day revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Post Office has issued essential guidance to those planning on sending cards and presents over Christmas this year, as it reveals which day will be its busiest of the season.

Polling from the shipping company shows that a third of Brits (33 per cent) are planning to send gifts via post this year compared to just one in five (20 per cent) in 2024.

An influx of mail is expected on 8 December this year, the Post Office said, forecasting that it will be its busiest day of the season. It has urged the public to post early to avoid the rush and ensure gifts arrive on time.

open image in gallery Britons are planning on sending more gifts this Christmas compared to last year – up from 20 per cent to 33 per cent ( Alamy/PA )

The Post Office poll highlighted that 34 per cent of the population view sending Christmas parcels and cards as a cherished festive tradition. Despite this, only 33 per cent intend to post their items by early to mid-December, with a notable 8 per cent confessing they leave all their festive mailing until the final week before Christmas.

The company has reminded customers that it also offers convenient drop-off and collection points for prepaid parcels, encompassing services from Royal Mail and Parcelforce, alongside Amazon, DPD, DHL, and Evri at selected locations.

Postmaster Arif Matadar said: “Christmas is one of the most joyful times of year in our post offices. There’s nothing quite like seeing customers come through the door with parcels and cards, ready to spread some festive cheer to their loved ones. It really reminds me how much of a community hub we are.

“As we want our customers making the most of the festivities, there are a few tips I’d recommend to help get organised and make your posting experience as smooth and stress-free as possible.”

open image in gallery The Post Office has revealed what it expects to be its busiest day of the festive period ( PA )

Mr Matadar recommended checking the latest posting dates, especially for international destinations, as these will vary depending on their destination.

Ensuring addresses are written clearly and that a return address is added on the back also helps things go smoothly, he said.

It is also advisable to opt for Royal Mail special delivery on items like cash or vouchers, Mr Matadar added, which offers full tracking and insurance cover.

Royal Mail previously announced it would hire around 20,000 temporary workers to boost delivery operations across the Christmas period.

The new positions will be spread across two parcel hubs, four seasonal parcel sorting centres and 37 mail centres throughout the country.

Latest UK posting dates for Christmas

Royal Mail 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For

Wednesday 17 December

Royal Mail 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For

Saturday 20 December

Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed

Tuesday 23 December

Royal Mail Tracked 24

Monday 22 December

Royal Mail Tracked 48

Friday 19 December