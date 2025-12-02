Post Office issues Christmas warning as busiest day revealed
The Post Office has revealed what it expects to be its busiest day of the festive period
The Post Office has issued essential guidance to those planning on sending cards and presents over Christmas this year, as it reveals which day will be its busiest of the season.
Polling from the shipping company shows that a third of Brits (33 per cent) are planning to send gifts via post this year compared to just one in five (20 per cent) in 2024.
An influx of mail is expected on 8 December this year, the Post Office said, forecasting that it will be its busiest day of the season. It has urged the public to post early to avoid the rush and ensure gifts arrive on time.
The Post Office poll highlighted that 34 per cent of the population view sending Christmas parcels and cards as a cherished festive tradition. Despite this, only 33 per cent intend to post their items by early to mid-December, with a notable 8 per cent confessing they leave all their festive mailing until the final week before Christmas.
The company has reminded customers that it also offers convenient drop-off and collection points for prepaid parcels, encompassing services from Royal Mail and Parcelforce, alongside Amazon, DPD, DHL, and Evri at selected locations.
Postmaster Arif Matadar said: “Christmas is one of the most joyful times of year in our post offices. There’s nothing quite like seeing customers come through the door with parcels and cards, ready to spread some festive cheer to their loved ones. It really reminds me how much of a community hub we are.
“As we want our customers making the most of the festivities, there are a few tips I’d recommend to help get organised and make your posting experience as smooth and stress-free as possible.”
Mr Matadar recommended checking the latest posting dates, especially for international destinations, as these will vary depending on their destination.
Ensuring addresses are written clearly and that a return address is added on the back also helps things go smoothly, he said.
It is also advisable to opt for Royal Mail special delivery on items like cash or vouchers, Mr Matadar added, which offers full tracking and insurance cover.
Royal Mail previously announced it would hire around 20,000 temporary workers to boost delivery operations across the Christmas period.
The new positions will be spread across two parcel hubs, four seasonal parcel sorting centres and 37 mail centres throughout the country.
Latest UK posting dates for Christmas
Royal Mail 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For
Wednesday 17 December
Royal Mail 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For
Saturday 20 December
Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed
Tuesday 23 December
Royal Mail Tracked 24
Monday 22 December
Royal Mail Tracked 48
Friday 19 December
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments