Teen allegedly stabbed to death by mother’s ex

Officials from the Portuguese Judicial Police criminal investigation unit (file photo)
Officials from the Portuguese Judicial Police criminal investigation unit (file photo) (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A 13-year-old British boy has died in Tomar, Portugal, after being stabbed, allegedly by his mother's former partner.
  • Police, responding to a domestic violence alert, found the boy and the suspected attacker with multiple stab wounds.
  • Moments after police arrived, a suspected gas explosion tore through the house, injuring one officer, and both the boy and the suspect died at the scene.
  • The boy's mother was found restrained and assaulted, and was subsequently taken to hospital.
  • The suspect had a previous conviction for aggravated homicide, and there were prior domestic abuse complaints against him dating back to 2022, police said.
