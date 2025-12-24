Teen allegedly stabbed to death by mother’s ex
- A 13-year-old British boy has died in Tomar, Portugal, after being stabbed, allegedly by his mother's former partner.
- Police, responding to a domestic violence alert, found the boy and the suspected attacker with multiple stab wounds.
- Moments after police arrived, a suspected gas explosion tore through the house, injuring one officer, and both the boy and the suspect died at the scene.
- The boy's mother was found restrained and assaulted, and was subsequently taken to hospital.
- The suspect had a previous conviction for aggravated homicide, and there were prior domestic abuse complaints against him dating back to 2022, police said.