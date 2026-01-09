Two people shot by Border Patrol agents in Portland
- Border Patrol agents shot two individuals in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, a day after a federal agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis.
- Agents conducted a targeted vehicle stop on a passenger, and when they identified themselves, the driver allegedly weaponized the vehicle and tried to run over law enforcement. Fearing for their safety, an agent fired a defensive shot, DHS said in a statement on X.
- A male and a female sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital after officers applied tourniquets at the scene.
- Portland Mayor Keith Wilson condemned the incident, stating that “federal militarization undermines effective, community-based public safety” and vowing to protect residents' civil and human rights.
- Portland police confirmed they were not involved in the shooting, which occurred around 2:20 pm in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside.