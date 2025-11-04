Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Britain to ban online porn featuring women being strangled

Aine Fox
Possessing and publishing pornography of women being choked will become a criminal offence
Possessing and publishing pornography of women being choked will become a criminal offence (iStock / DragonImages)
  • The UK government is set to ban online pornography depicting women being choked, strangled, or suffocated, criminalising the possession and publication of such images.
  • It follows an independent review by Conservative peer Baroness Bertin, which warned of a “total absence of government scrutiny” in the pornography industry and the normalisation of strangulation.
  • Amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill will place duties on online platforms to prevent the spread of these images and extend the reporting time limit for intimate image abuse victims from six months to three years.
  • Victims Minister Alex Davies-Jones and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said that the government will not tolerate violent pornography that normalises harm and contributes to a culture of violence.
  • The move was welcomed by the Institute For Addressing Strangulation and the British Board of Film Classification.
