Factory making snack favourite devastated by fire
- A family-run pork scratchings factory, G. Simmons & Sons in Bloxwich, Walsall, was severely damaged by a "devastating" fire on Sunday evening.
- The blaze involved a large quantity of cooking oil, required over a dozen fire crews, and took more than 14 hours to fully extinguish.
- The incident has temporarily halted production, raising concerns about the supply of pork scratchings ahead of Christmas.
- The company, a major supplier to supermarkets, expressed gratitude that no one was injured and is now focused on recovery, assessing damage, and rebuilding.
- G. Simmons & Sons, founded over 40 years ago, evolved from a small butcher's shop to become one of the UK's leading producers of pork scratchings.