European country to vote on strict population cap

A poster reads 'we're too tight!' in a street in Lausanne, Switzerland
A poster reads 'we're too tight!' in a street in Lausanne, Switzerland (AP)
  • Switzerland is scheduled to hold a national vote in June on a proposal to cap its permanent resident population at 10 million.
  • The anti-immigration Swiss People's Party (SVP), which is behind the initiative, says it aims to protect the environment, natural resources, infrastructure, and the social safety net from strains of population growth.
  • The country's population was 9.1 million as of the third quarter of 2025, with around 30 percent of residents born abroad, predominantly from EU countries.
  • Should the population reach 9.5 million before 2050, the government would be required to implement measures to limit growth, including restrictions on asylum and residency permits.
  • Critics argue the proposal oversimplifies complex issues, highlighting Switzerland's reliance on foreign workers and potential breaches of international agreements, such as its involvement in the Schengen zone.
