Pope Leo issues direct appeal to Trump administration
- Pope Leo has appealed directly to the Trump administration, urging against the use of military force to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
- He suggested that dialogue or economic sanctions would be more appropriate courses of action for the US to instigate change in Venezuela.
- The US administration had been considering various measures, including an attempt to overthrow President Maduro, citing his alleged involvement in supplying illicit drugs, which Maduro denies.
- Pope Leo noted the unclear signals from the US administration regarding its Venezuela policy, mentioning both a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Maduro, and the danger of military operations.
- The first American pontiff, familiar with Latin America, made these remarks while flying home from his inaugural overseas trip.