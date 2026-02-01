Pope Leo issues fresh plea to US and Cuba after Trump threat
- Pope Leo has expressed profound concern over the escalating tensions between the United States and Cuba, urging for "sincere and effective dialogue" to avert violence and further suffering for the Cuban populace.
- The pontiff's intervention follows Donald Trump's recent announcement of impending tariffs on imports from countries supplying Cuba with oil, a move intensifying pressure on the nation.
- Donald Trump stated the tariff threat was essential to protect "US national security and foreign policy from the Cuban regime's malign actions and policies."
- Speaking after his weekly Angelus prayer, Pope Leo confirmed he had received reports "with great concern" and echoed Cuban bishops in calling for dialogue.
- Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez declared an "international emergency," describing the US tariff warning as "an unusual and extraordinary threat," while Donald Trump reiterated his call for Cuba to negotiate.
