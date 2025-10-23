Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Policing culture to be scrutinised in once-in-a-generation review

Former home secretary Lord David Blunkett
Former home secretary Lord David Blunkett (PA)
  • A once-in-a-generation review of police leadership has been announced by the government, chaired by former home secretary Lord David Blunkett, to restore public trust.
  • The Police Leadership Commission aims to create a "blueprint for police leadership" to enhance public confidence and address the high turnover of police constables.
  • This initiative follows a series of scandals, including the conduct of Metropolitan Police officers and the Wayne Couzens case, which have severely undermined public confidence in policing.
  • Lord Blunkett stated that the evidence suggests policing "culture must change" to tackle modern challenges such as digital crime and persistent violence against women and girls.
  • The commission will investigate current entry routes into policing, explore alternative talent development models, and assess the effectiveness of past police reforms.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in