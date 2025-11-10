Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Police warn ‘this year has gone too far’ after girl left fighting for her life

Lancashire Police has appealed for a man to come forward
Lancashire Police has appealed for a man to come forward (Lancashire Police )
  • A four-year-old girl is in critical condition after being severely injured by a firework in Burnley.
  • The incident occurred on Wednesday, Guy Fawkes Night, in the Elm Street area.
  • Lancashire Police are appealing for a man to come forward in connection with the event.
  • Images of the man have been released, and the public is urged to help identify him.
  • Police highlighted previous anti-social firework use in the area, stating this year's incident "has gone too far".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in