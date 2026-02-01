Polanski brands Starmer jibe ‘disgraceful’ as he hits out at PM’s ‘cheap jokes’
- Green Party leader Zack Polanski condemned Sir Keir Starmer's “high on drugs, soft on Putin” jibe as “disgraceful” and “beneath the office of the prime minister”.
- Polanski criticised the prime minister on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme for deploying “cheap jokes” on serious issues during Prime Minister's Questions last month.
- Sir Keir's attack referenced Polanski's past advocacy for legalising all drugs and leaving Nato.
- Polanski clarified his position on drug legalisation, stating it is a public health approach aimed at reducing harm and deaths through regulation.
- He also confirmed his ambition to stand for a parliamentary seat in London when an opportunity arises.
