Shocking moment wheel falls off car while driving over level crossing

Car loses wheel on level crossing as train approaches in dramatic video
  • A car became stranded on a level crossing in Katowice, Poland, after losing a wheel as a train approached.
  • The vehicle's two occupants attempted to move it, receiving assistance from an off-duty police officer.
  • They managed to push the car clear of the tracks just moments before a train passed through the crossing.
  • Polish police highlighted the potential for tragic consequences had the car not been removed in time.
  • Watch the video in full above.
