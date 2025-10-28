Shocking moment wheel falls off car while driving over level crossing
- A car became stranded on a level crossing in Katowice, Poland, after losing a wheel as a train approached.
- The vehicle's two occupants attempted to move it, receiving assistance from an off-duty police officer.
- They managed to push the car clear of the tracks just moments before a train passed through the crossing.
- Polish police highlighted the potential for tragic consequences had the car not been removed in time.
