What we know about the world-first Pokémon theme park

PokePark KANTO - Official Reveal Trailer | Pokemon Presents July 2025
  • The world's first permanent outdoor Pokémon theme park, PokéPark Kanto, is scheduled to open next year in Japan.
  • Located within Yomiuriland in the Tama hills west of central Tokyo, the park will cover approximately 26,000sqm of landscaped forest and town-themed grounds.
  • It will feature two main zones, 'Pokémon Forest' and 'Sedge Town', populated by over 600 Pokémon figures, alongside a Pokémon Centre, live shows, and character appearances.
  • The park's design explicitly draws on the franchise's roots, with the fictional 'Kanto' region modelled on Japan's real-life Kantō region.
  • Tickets, including Trainer's Pass and Ace Trainer's Pass, will be sold through an initial lottery and pre-sale system starting from 21 November 2025.
