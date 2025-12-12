Another state moves to ban plastic utensils with $1,000 fines for rule breakers
- New proposed legislation in New Jersey aims to ban single-use plastic cutlery at restaurants and schools, and require them to be specifically requested for takeaway orders.
- The bill would also prevent restaurants from providing bundled cutlery or condiment packages, though schools, food courts, and certain healthcare facilities would be exempt for a few years.
- Non-compliant restaurants could face fines, starting with a warning, followed by $1,000 for a second offense and $2,500 for additional breaches.
- A portion of the fines collected would be directed to the New Jersey Clean Communities Program Fund, a statewide litter-abatement initiative.
- The proposal has garnered mixed reactions, with environmental groups and some residents supporting it due to concerns over plastic pollution, while restaurant owners and certain lawmakers express opposition, citing potential burdens on small businesses and increased consumer costs.