Video shows moment plane lands on car on highway during rush hour

Plane crashes onto car during Florida highway landing
  • A plane slammed into a moving car during an emergency landing on Interstate 95 in Merritt Island, Florida, on Monday night.
  • The aircraft was forced to descend onto the freeway after reporting technical difficulties.
  • The woman driving the Toyota Camry that was hit suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.
  • The 27-year-old pilot and a passenger on board the plane were confirmed to be unhurt.
  • Police have not said the exact cause of the emergency landing, which led to traffic disruption in both directions
