Multiple injuries reported after plane crash near airport in Louisville
- A plane crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday evening, causing injuries and a plume of black smoke.
- The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department described the crash site as an "active scene with fire and debris" with multiple injuries reported.
- The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a UPS plane crashed around 5:15 pm local time after departing the airport.
- Muhammad Ali International Airport is a major operational hub for UPS.
- The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the incident.