Woman horrified to find her mother’s ashes spilled in the post

Related: Hull funeral directors under investigation gave man wife’s ashes ‘month before cremation’
  • A woman, Mrs R, received £1,000 in compensation after her mother's ashes were mishandled by the funeral provider Plan With Grace.
  • The ashes were mistakenly sent via an unnamed EU country and arrived unsealed, with some contents having spilled out.
  • The Financial Ombudsman Service upheld Mrs R's complaint, citing "significant failings" by Plan With Grace, including using an unsuitable Royal Mail international shipping method.
  • The ombudsman dismissed the provider's claim that Mrs R's distress was invalid due to her laughing during a call, stating she was "masking her distress with joviality and humour".
  • Mrs R expressed deep distress that her mother's remains were not treated with "dignity and respect", causing a lasting negative impact.
