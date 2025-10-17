Moment phone spammer caught targeting commuters on London Underground
- A man was confronted by police for using an SMS blaster to send fraudulent text messages to commuters on the London Underground.
- Kong Ji Chen, 31, was identified after a member of the public received a spam text on the Victoria Line on 1 July.
- The fraudulent messages, disguised as 'Parcel Mail', prompted recipients to click a link and update personal details.
- Suspicion arose when the member of the public, familiar with SMS blasters, noticed Chen loitering with a large suitcase.
- Chen was arrested at the scene and subsequently sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment at London Crown Court on 15 October.