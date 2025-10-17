Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment phone spammer caught targeting commuters on London Underground

Phone spammer targeting commuters on London Underground is confronted by police
  • A man was confronted by police for using an SMS blaster to send fraudulent text messages to commuters on the London Underground.
  • Kong Ji Chen, 31, was identified after a member of the public received a spam text on the Victoria Line on 1 July.
  • The fraudulent messages, disguised as 'Parcel Mail', prompted recipients to click a link and update personal details.
  • Suspicion arose when the member of the public, familiar with SMS blasters, noticed Chen loitering with a large suitcase.
  • Chen was arrested at the scene and subsequently sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment at London Crown Court on 15 October.
