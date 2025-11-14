Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hundreds of mobile phones and SIM cards found inside UK prison

Hundreds of mobile phones and SIM cards found inside UK prison destroyed
  • Greater Manchester Police and His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service seized over 500 electronic devices.
  • The items, including mobile phones and SIM cards, were discovered inside HMP Manchester.
  • Police destroyed the devices, which are often used by inmates to coordinate serious organised crime.
  • These criminal activities involved drug and weapon supply, and serious violence across Greater Manchester.
  • Possessing an electronic device in prison is a criminal offence, which can lead to additional jail time.
In full

