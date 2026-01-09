Philippines landfill collapse leaves dozens missing as rescuers scour sea of waste
- A landfill collapse in Binaliw, Cebu City, Philippines, on Friday, 9 January 2026, has resulted in one fatality.
- Rescuers are currently searching for people trapped under a mountain of garbage at a waste segregation facility.
- Twelve injured workers have been pulled from the debris, but more than 30 individuals remain missing.
- It is not yet clear if non-workers are among the victims of the collapse.
- Mayor Nestor Archival indicated that reaching survivors could be challenging due to the potential for further collapse.