Ex-councillor pleads guilty to drugging and raping wife over many years
- Former Tory councillor Philip Young, 49, has admitted to drugging and raping his ex-wife over a period of more than ten years.
- Appearing at Winchester Crown Court, Young pleaded guilty to 48 offences, including 11 counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy.
- He also admitted to assault by penetration, sexual touching, voyeurism by recording Ms Young without consent, and publishing non-consensual intimate images and videos. Ms Young waived her right to anonymity.
- Young denied charges related to possessing indecent images of children, prohibited images of children, and extreme pornography, and has been remanded in custody.
- Five other men are accused of sexual offences against Ms Young, with a trial set for October, and police are appealing for public help to identify another man connected to the case.