Moment drink driver ploughs into wall with children inside car

Drink-driving father smashes BMW into wall with children in back
  • Video shows the moment Shahzad Nawaz, 47, crashed his BMW into a brick wall in Park Road, Peterborough, on 16 March whilst drink-driving with his children in the car.
  • He was found to be more than double the legal alcohol limit at the roadside following the incident.
  • A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and his three children sustained minor injuries.
  • Nawaz previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink-driving.
  • On 4 December, he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, received a 12-month driving ban, 100 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £1187 in costs.
