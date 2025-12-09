Moment drink driver ploughs into wall with children inside car
- Video shows the moment Shahzad Nawaz, 47, crashed his BMW into a brick wall in Park Road, Peterborough, on 16 March whilst drink-driving with his children in the car.
- He was found to be more than double the legal alcohol limit at the roadside following the incident.
- A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and his three children sustained minor injuries.
- Nawaz previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and drink-driving.
- On 4 December, he was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, received a 12-month driving ban, 100 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £1187 in costs.