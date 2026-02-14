Peter Mandelson makes first public appearance since latest Epstein allegations
- Disgraced former Labour peer Peter Mandelson has been seen in public for the first time since fresh claims emerged regarding his alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein.
- The sighting follows the release of new Epstein files detailing Mandelson's alleged "extensive social and business ties" to the paedophile financier.
- Mandelson has been formally asked to give evidence to the US Congress concerning his relationship with Epstein, with a deadline of 27 February to respond.
- Revelations include documents from 2009 suggesting Mandelson, as Business Secretary, shared sensitive information with Epstein on at least four occasions.
- Following the explosive evidence, Mandelson quit the House of Lords on 3 February, leading to government turmoil and several resignations among the Prime Minister's advisors.
