Mandelson summoned to US congress over links to Epstein
- Lord Mandelson has been asked to testify before the US Congress regarding his relationship with the disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Two members of the House of Representatives, Suhas Subramanyam and Robert Garcia, wrote to Mandelson, requesting he answer questions from the House's Oversight Committee.
- They stated that Mandelson possessed extensive social and business ties to Epstein and holds critical information pertinent to their investigation.
- The request is for a transcribed interview with Committee staff concerning Epstein's crimes and his co-conspirators.
- Sir Keir Starmer previously apologised for believing Mandelson’s “lies” and appointing him as Britain’s ambassador to the US, with the Prime Minister also apologising to Epstein’s victims and admitting he knew of the relationship but not its full extent.
