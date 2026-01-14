Pensioners in UK resorting to ‘drastic measures’ due to financial struggles
- Age UK warns that elderly individuals in the UK are resorting to "drastic measures" this winter, such as skipping meals, reducing personal hygiene, and cutting electricity use, due to financial hardship.
- Research commissioned by the charity reveals that a third of over-65s are using less electricity, 35 per cent are turning down heating, 15 per cent are bathing less frequently, and 5 per cent anticipate skipping meals.
- In response, Age UK has launched its "crisis hiding in plain sight" campaign, urging older people to check their eligibility for additional financial support, particularly Pension Credit.
- The charity stresses the need to address poverty among the UK's growing older population, expressing concern that up to two million pensioners could face poverty in the coming years.
- Age UK's national advice line helped identify over £36 million in support for 6,006 older people in 2025, averaging £5,900 per person, by assisting with benefit checks and applications.