Residents trapped inside Pennsylvania nursing home after explosion
- An explosion occurred at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol Township, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday afternoon, described as a gas explosion.
- The blast caused significant structural damage, including a collapsed roof and blown-out windows, leaving residents trapped inside.
- Emergency services, including police, fire, and ambulance crews, responded to the scene, which has been designated a "mass casualty incident."
- Residents were evacuated by staff and bystanders, but the number of injured remains unclear, and authorities are still determining if everyone is accounted for.
- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Representative Brian Fitzpatrick have been briefed on the incident and offered state support, urging the public to avoid the active scene.