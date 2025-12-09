Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Heartwarming moment 13 rescued penguins waddle back into sea after months of care

Exhausted penguins returned to wild following treatment for hypothermia
  • Thirteen Magellanic penguins have been released back into the sea on a Brazilian beach after months of rehabilitation.
  • The birds had been found weak and stranded during their annual migration and received rehydration, nutritional care, and physical conditioning.
  • This was the final group to be released this year, bringing the total number of rehabilitated penguins to 38, according to the R3 Animal Association.
  • The penguins were rescued in Santa Catarina, where many arrive between June and September.
  • Some of the released penguins now carry satellite trackers to monitor their journey back to Patagonia.
