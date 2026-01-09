How parking on the pavement could soon land drivers with big fines
- Councils are set to receive enhanced legal powers to fine drivers who park on pavements, aiming to reduce disruption and improve safety for pedestrians.
- The Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed these new powers will allow local authorities to restrict pavement parking over wider areas, moving away from the previous street-by-street application process.
- Local authorities will gain the discretion to issue fines for 'unnecessary obstruction' caused by pavement parking, with the definition of 'unnecessary' left to their enforcement officers.
- The new legal powers, which will not require additional traffic signage, are expected 'in due course,' with the DfT providing guidance on their proportionate use later in the year.
- The initiative is welcomed by organisations such as Guide Dogs, highlighting the dangers and barriers pavement parking creates for vulnerable pedestrians, including those with sight loss, wheelchair users, and parents with pushchairs.