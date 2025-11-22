Princess Diana’s former designer dies after short illness
- Acclaimed fashion designer Paul Costelloe, renowned for dressing Diana, Princess of Wales, has died at the age of 80.
- His label confirmed he passed away peacefully in London after a short illness, surrounded by his wife and seven children.
- Costelloe served as personal designer for Diana, Princess of Wales, from 1983 until her death in 1997, creating many of her formal outfits.
- Born in Dublin in 1945, his illustrious career began in Paris and Milan before he established his successful Paul Costelloe Collections label.
- His brand, which continues to thrive, encompasses a wide array of fashion and homeware, and he recently showcased his 'Boulevard Of Dreams' collection at London Fashion Week.